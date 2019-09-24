Home

James P. Walsh of Lexington, Sept. 21, 2019. Husband of Mary Ann (Dalthorp) Walsh. Father of John Walsh and his wife Bawani of Houston, TX, Mollie Walsh of Lexington, Robert Walsh of Lexington, Joseph Walsh of San Jose, CA, and James P. Walsh Jr. of Lexington. Brother of John Walsh of New York, NY, and the late Mary Walsh. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Samantha, Kelly, Allison, Lindsay, Melissa, and Alexandra, and by many nieces and nephews. Jim was an engineer in the Air Craft Engine Group at General Electric in Lynn, MA. He served as President of St. Brigid Church, was a Cub Scout Leader and a coach of girls softball. Calling hours will be held Saturday October 12 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. Lexington from 10am to 12pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St. Watertown, MA 02472. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
