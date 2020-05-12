Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Westview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Kassler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Kassler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Kassler Obituary
Janet Jacoby Kassler of Winchester, formerly of Lexington, passed peacefully on April 24, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Janet was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Snuggs, Janet is survived by her three children Bill Kassler, Betsy Kassler and Deborah Guastini, as well as her stepdaughter Sonia Ballard, and 8 grandchildren. Janet was a guidance counselor for the Lexington School System for over 20 years and was involved in multiple community organizations throughout her life. Her sharp intelligence, warmth and deep compassion for others, along with her strong spirit and resilience will be forever cherished by everyone who knew her. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private graveside burial was held at Westview Cemetery and a celebration of Janets life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Janets honor to support The Childrens Room, 1210 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA 02476. Remembrances may be made at the online guestbook available at www.douglassfh. com.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 12 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -