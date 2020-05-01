|
Janet L. Spaulding, 84, long time resident of Lexington, Massachusetts passed away at Brightview Senior Living in Arlington on April 29, 2020 after long struggle with Alzheimers. She left this world peacefully and was still smiling and responding to devoted family and friends during her final days. Janet was born in West Hartford, CT on August 29, 1935 to parents, Ruth Shope Spaulding and Claude T. Spaulding. She grew up in Short Hills, NJ where she attended Millburn High School, class of 1953. Janet graduated from Wheelock College in 1957. She spent over thirty years as a teacher and administrator at The Park School in Brookline where she was beloved and respected by her students and fellow teachers. She retired as Head of the Lower School in 1998 and was celebrated by many former students, teachers, parents, staff and friends. Janet continued to support the teaching community after her retirement and assisted Boston University by observing and evaluating students in their teaching program. She was a loving, involved Aunt and Great Aunt who generously assisted with college advice, wedding planning and many adventures in New England. Janet enjoyed tennis and golf. She was also a gardener and was very involved in her associations landscaping planning and maintenance. Janet is survived by her nieces and nephew, Gay Van Pelt, Cathy Cramer and Scott Cramer and their children. She was preceded in death by her only sibling, Barbara Jean Cramer in 1985. Janet will be interned at Mount Auburn Cemetery and the family will plan a memorial at some time in the future. For more information please contact Douglas Funeral Home (781) 862-1800.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 1 to May 8, 2020