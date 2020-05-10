|
|
Jean C. (Ortolano) Coates, age 90, of Winchester, formerly of Lexington, died from COVID-19 on May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman E. Coates. Loving mother of Norma J. Coates and her husband Richard Nagel of London, Canada, Teresa M. Cataldo of Lexington, and James J. Coates and his wife Summer Lee Thomas of Carbondale, Colorado. Proud and loving grandmother of Isabelle Coates Nagel of Toronto, Canada, Magdalena G. Cataldo of Lexington. Devoted sister of Angelo Ortolano and his wife Doris Kidd, Dominic Ortolano of, Sally Christle and her husband Henry, and the late Joseph Ortolano and his surviving wife Ninfa. Jean also loved and was loved by many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and their families. Jean graduated from Arlington High School with honors in 1947. While volunteering at Chelsea Naval Hospital after the Korean War, she met Chief Petty Officer Norman Coates. They married in 1956 and moved to Lexington in 1959. They were active in the life of the town, especially the annual Patriots Day festivities. Jean had a long career as an administrative assistant, including at Instrumentation Laboratory in Lexington, Middlesex Community College in Bedford, and Youville Hospital in Cambridge. Her last job was in the Lexington Town Clerks office where she delighted in her daily interactions with local residents. She was a long-term member of the Town Celebrations Committee and active in town elections. While working full-time and raising three children, she earned an Associates Degree. Jean was a wonderful cook, especially of Italian dishes, and enjoyed having her large extended family around the table for holidays and celebrations. In her later years she loved attending weddings, christenings, and other happy family occasions. Jean developed a fondness for dogs later in her life and could be spotted walking around her neighborhood with one of a succession of obese chihuahuas. She also enjoyed spending time in her garden. Most of all, she loved her granddaughters Isabelle and Magdalena. The family wishes to thank the devoted and compassionate caregivers on the 3rd floor of the Aberjona Nursing Home of Winchester, who cared for her through her final illness. Due to the pandemic, a drive-through Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 13, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, Lexington, from 3pm to 5pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private interment at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to The Greater Boston Food Bank, https://www.gbfb.org/
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 10 to May 18, 2020