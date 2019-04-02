|
Jiri Slosar passed away on October 30, 2018 at a nursing facility in Newton, MA at the age of 68. An architect, outdoorsman, history buff, lover of music of all sorts (especially opera), Francophile, and Bob Dylan aficionado, Jiri is survived by his father, Josef Slosar, sister, lvana Julisova, wife, Heather Slosar, three daughters, Magdalena Slosar-Cheah, Helena Leclair, and Louisa Slosar and two grandsons. Jiri was bom October 21, 1950 in Prague, Czechoslovakia and spent his youth there in the 1950's, 60's and 70's when the political regime forced thinking, independent people to search for creative ways to find meaning in their lives. During fhe mid-sixties, when state travel restrictions were somewhat relaxed, Jiri's mother and father packed up the family and ventured out of the country with a tent and tins of food traveling to the beaehes of Yugoslavia and the mountains of Albania. As a teenager, Jiri worked during the summer in French vineyards and when he acquired a used Fiat 500, he set off to explore Turkey, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria with little money, but a profound thirst for adventure. Jiri would later regale his daughters with stories of these travels, a testament to the impact these experiences had on his life. ln Prague, Jiri was part of an active social group of architects and doctors that organized a multitude of various activities from multi-day cross country ski trips and 50 km ski races across the picturesque mountain ridges of the Czech Republic to Beaux Arts balls. Despite the efforts of the repressive government, it failed to squelch the life force of this young generation of Czechs. Jiri earned a combined engineering / architecture degree from the Czech Technical University, and began designing schools and medical facilities. ln 1979, the course of his life changed when he met Heather Mathieson, a US exchange student studying puppetry at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague. After an epic three-day wedding celebration, Jiri and Heather planned their move to Phoenix, Arizona where Jiri became a father, mastered a new language, and established a career as an architect in his new home country. Eventually, the family moved to Lexington, MA where they remained for 28 year"s. Jiri worked in Boston as a health and science facilities specialist at Payette Associates. He later became a partner at Marsters and Partners, and after a few years launched his own firm - Slosar Associates. Some of Jiri's happiest days were spent on annual family camp ing trips, most often in Maine. There, he constructed elaborate campsites with ropes, tents and tarps. He took particular pleasure in setting off in the canoe and returning with a full load of gathered wood. He and the girls chop- ped the wood to build the evening campfire around which the family would cook, talk, laugh, sing and tell stories. He loved planning hikes and other undertakings that were often challenging and always memorable. Jiri's daughters were the focus of his life. He regularly took them to the Czech Republic to visit relatives and friends. Through these visits, the stories of his youthful adventures, discussions of history, politics and especially his love of the music and culture of the Czech Republic, they developed a deep sense of what being Czech meant to him. A horrific automobile accident in 2016 left Jiri with physical challenges and a neurological condition from which he was never able to recover. Throughout the last two and a half years of his life, as he declined, his amiable temperament never failed him. He was the favorite of his caregivers and carried on with an awe-inspiring grace under pressure until his very last days. Perhaps the following excerpt of a letter written by a family friend best sums up the essence of Jiri Slosar: I remember him having such wonderful qualities - being both strong and sensitive, thoughtful, full of creative ideas, serious and playful - in other words, a true intellect. He was a passionate conversationalist, interested in sharing his understandings of history, politics, and current events, but also being equally and genuinely, curious to hear the opinions of others. I also appreciated Jiri's sense of humor. He seemed to have a love for thinking outside of any prescribed set of rules or strictures and he had a keen sense of respect for the absurdities of life. I got the distinct sense that Jiri knew that we take ourselves seriously at our own peril, and that it is much smarter to laugh and relax with family and friends. A gathering of Jiri's friends and family was held at his home after his passing. His spirit was honored on that cold November morning with a frigid "dip" in Walden Pond. Jiri would have loved that.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019