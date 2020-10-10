1/1
Joan M. Bandini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Marie Bandini of Lexington, October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert P. Bandini. Loving mother of Mary T. Repici and her husband Richard of Bradenton, FL, Anne M. Bandini of Boxborough, and Christine L. Weeks and her husband Bruce W. SR of North Billerica. Grandmother of 5 grandchildren, Jon, Adrienne and her husband Aaron, Bruce W. JR and his fianc Ariel Shapiro, Renee and her husband Matthew and the late Michelle. She is also survived by 4 great grandchildren, Maximus, Lucius, Calliope, and Penelope. Joan graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music n 1948 with the Degree of Bachelor of Music in Voice. She was the former Choir and Music Director at Sacred Heart Church in Lexington, the Immaculate Conception Church in Malden, and at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted in Waltham. Joan was a Music Teacher of both Piano and Voice in Lexington and was a Member of The New England Musical Arts Society and The Archdiocesan Papal Choir of Boston. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday October 12 at Sacred Heart Church, 1912 Follen Rd. Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers for you and your family with love Margaret and John Edwards and Duane Cavallaro
Margaret and John Edwards
Family
October 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love Margaret and John Edwards and Duane Cavallaro
Margaret and John Edwards
Family
October 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss of one of their loved one.May the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences goes out to the families during this very difficult Time of grief and pain.
-GP/LM
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved