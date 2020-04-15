|
John Carchia, known to family and friends as Greg, passed away April 10 th, 2020. Greg was a native of Lexington since he was born in 1954. He was the only son of the late John Carchia and Elizabeth Carchia. Greg will be forever remembered by the family and friends he leaves behind. His three children, Nick Carchia, and wife Beth Carchia of Nashua NH, Angela-Carchia Boulay, and husband Chad Boulay of Westfield Ma, and Justin Carchia of Chelmsford Ma. He is also survived by sisters Gail Aufiero, and husband Fred Aufiero of Bedford Ma, and Pauline Robertson, and husband Joseph Robertson of Lexington Ma. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Cason Boulay, John Boulay, Camden Carchia, and Aveline Carchia and many nieces and nephews. Greg had a passion for Native American history, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and the sport of hockey. He devoted many years to coaching his childrens sports teams and was always their biggest fan. Much of his life was spent studying at Northeastern University and Rivier University, followed by a career as a mechanical engineer. Greg will be greatly missed by family and friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020