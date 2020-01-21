|
John F. Bonasera, age 94, of Lexington, died on January 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Anita M. (Rooney) Bonasera. Loving father of Ann Domenicucci and her husband William of Colorado, John Bonasera and his wife Christine of Plymouth, and Robert Joseph Bonasera and his partner Gail Ball of Milford. Devoted grandfather of John M. Bonasera, Scott M. Bonasera, Steven J. Bonasera, Julianne M. Bonasera-Zamir, and Brittany J. Bonasera. Great-grandfather of Mason A. Bonasera and Hailey J. Bonasera. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII (Seaman 1st Class, North Atlantic and Pacific Theater) and a 1951 graduate of Boston College. He was very active in the Lexington VFW, Lexington American Legion, and Elks Club, as well as the Lexington Council on Aging. In his retirement, he spent a lot of time at the Retired Men's Club of Arlington and the Lexington Senior Center. Graveside Committal Prayers with full military honors in Westview Cemetery, 201 Bedford Street, Lexington on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11am. Family and friends are invited.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020