Joseph H. Skerry Obituary
Joseph H. Skerry in Burlington, formerly of Lexington, May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jane I. (Keating) Skerry. Loving father of James and his wife Denise Dube of Lexington, Joseph 'Jay' of Stoneham, Jeffrey and his wife Sharon of Medfield, and Dr. John and his wife Nicole of Half Moon Bay, CA. Devoted brother of George Skerry of Ellicott City, MD, the Rev. Donald Skerry of Techny, IL, and the late William Skerry, Mary Fountaine, and Rev. James Skerry. Dear 'Pampa' of Peter, Rachel, James, Katelyn, Joseph, Michael, Greg, Amy, and Dana, and Great Pampa to Landon and Lyra. Loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Joe graduated from Boston College and was a Financial Manager at General Electric for over 30 years. He was happiest when playing golf, taking sunset tours of Lake Winnipesaukee with Jane, and doting on his grandchildren. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Atria Longmeadow Place. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive (or contact Lahey Hospital c/o Philanthropy). Lexington 781-862-1800 www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 11 to May 18, 2020
