Joseph J. Quigley, IV of Lexington, October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Claudia J. Quigley (Roch). Loving father to Joseph John Quigley V of Watertown, and Caitlin Quigley and her fianc Sean Lynch of Fairfax, VA. As an aviation enthusiast, Joe flew regularly and recently started aerobatic lessons. A MIT graduate, he shared his passion for math and teaching through The Math Club for the past 24 years. Visiting hours were be held Friday November 1 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. Lexington from 3-5 pm and from 7-9 PM. And a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 2 at St. Brigid Church, 2001 Mass. Ave. Lexington at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to The Trustees of Reservations. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019