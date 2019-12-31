|
Karen Smith Lord, age 70, of Lexington, died on December 23. 2019. Beloved mother of Allison Kim (Lord) and her husband, Steve Rosefort. Adoring grandmother of Alina and Halle. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Smith. Karen was pre-deceased by her husband, Henry Lord, her mother, Marie Smith, her father, William Smith and her brother-in-law David Kendall. Karen enjoyed gardening, reading, watching British sitcoms, the company of dear friends, everything about Cape Cod and Hawaii, travelling and most of all she loved spending time with her family and her two granddaughters. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Karen's life on Saturday, January 18, 3 pm at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord. A reception will follow. Interment will be private at the National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA 01742 or Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, 785 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458. Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. concordfuneral.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020