Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
TRINITARIAN CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
54 Walden Street
Concord, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Lord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Lord

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Lord Obituary
Karen Smith Lord, age 70, of Lexington, died on December 23. 2019. Beloved mother of Allison Kim (Lord) and her husband, Steve Rosefort. Adoring grandmother of Alina and Halle. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Smith. Karen was pre-deceased by her husband, Henry Lord, her mother, Marie Smith, her father, William Smith and her brother-in-law David Kendall. Karen enjoyed gardening, reading, watching British sitcoms, the company of dear friends, everything about Cape Cod and Hawaii, travelling and most of all she loved spending time with her family and her two granddaughters. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Karen's life on Saturday, January 18, 3 pm at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord. A reception will follow. Interment will be private at the National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA 01742 or Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, 785 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458. Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. concordfuneral.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Concord Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -