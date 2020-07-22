1/1
Karen M. Andrews
1947 - 2020
Karen M. (Coyle) Andrews, age 72, of Wayland, died peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Boston on August 19, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Diegnan) Coyle. Raised in Lexington, she graduated with the class of 1965 from Lexington High School. Karen continued her studies at Garland Junior College in Boston, before earning a masters in education from Western Michigan University. For nearly 40 years, Karen taught for the Needham public schools system. She cherished her role as a lifelong educator who adored her students. She was also an avid reader, a devoted member of the Wayland Garden Club, and an active participant in Lifelong Learning at Regis College (LLARC). Karen leaves behind her beloved husband of 39 years, Roger E. Andrews of Wayland, as well as many cousins and extended family members. Private burial will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Family Promise Metrowest, 6 Mulligan Street, Natick, MA 01760 (www.familypromisemetrowest.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jul. 22 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 23, 2020
Lawrence Johnson
July 23, 2020
May you rest in heavenly peace Karen❤
So very sorry for your loss.
July 22, 2020
Condolences to your family. May you Rest In Peace. God bless you.
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families keep the wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.Keep those precious memories close to the families hearts ♥.As the families cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families.
-GP/Lm
