Katharine Kay Taft Saulnier, 94, passed away on June 16, 2019, of natural causes in Bristol, CT. She was the daughter of Fletcher W. Taft (former editor of the Lexington Minuteman) and Margaret Guild Taft, and was pre-deceased by her older brothers, Howland G. Taft and Theodore B. Taft. Kay was raised in Lexington and graduated from Simmons College with a degree in Physics, which led to work with Mobil Tyco in Waltham and RMD in Watertown. After Lexington, she lived in Wayland and Framingham, while post-retirement, she resided in NC and CT. An avid church choir vocalist (originally at Hancock Church), bird-watcher, sports fan, maker of exquisite caramels, lover of cats and summers at the family estate in Jaffrey, NH, Kay is survived by sons Calvin (Linda), Norman (Annie) and Roger (Cindy) Saulnier (the trios deceased father, Kays ex, was longtime Lexington dentist, Dr. Richard E. Saulnier), Cals kids Jamie, Keith and Ryan Saulnier, Rogs kids Todd Saulnier and Tara Broughton, and 12 great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kays name to Cat House on the Kings, a cage-free cat sanctuary and adoption center in CA (cathouseonthekings.com).
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from June 22 to June 29, 2019