Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Katherine Collin Obituary
Katherine (Whittemore) Collin, of Lexington, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on May 22, 2019 while out running. Fun loving and incredibly supportive wife of J. Fraser Collin. Devoted and delightful daughter of Edwin P. Whittemore and Janice M. (Basile) Whittemore of Lexington, and daughter-in-law of George and Val Collin of Rye Beach, NH. Greatest mother this world has ever seen to James, Maisie, Micaela, and Hadley Collin, all of Lexington. Sister of Kimberly Harris of Acton and Teddy Whittemore of Cambridge. Sister-in-law of Lindsay Taylor and her husband Matt of Wenham. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Katie was a Graduate of the Middlesex School in Concord, class of 1996, of Bowdoin College, class of 2000, and of Suffolk University Law School, class of 2005. Katie lived an action packed 41 years; her family just wishes they had her for a few more. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday May 28 at St. Brigid Church, 2001 Mass. Ave. Lexington from 4pm to 8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to Boston Childrens Heart Fund, 300 Longwood Ave. #217 Boston, MA 02115. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Arrangements by the Douglass Funeral Home, Lexington.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 26 to June 2, 2019
