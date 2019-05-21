Home

Laura Lynne DePaola, formerly of Lexington, passed May 9, 2019 at age 53. She was preceded in death by her mother Janie Sue (Bailey) DePaola. Laura leaves behind her father Paul of Lexington, brothers Steve and Scott and their wives, nieces Hailey and Mckinlee, nephew Nathan, uncle and aunt Leonard and Kathleen, and many close cousins in NC. She was sweet and gentle soul whose light touched everyone she knew. Laura, you are missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Burial and a private family gathering will be at the Westview Cemetery in Lexington May 18th .
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 21 to May 28, 2019
