On Friday, May 31, 2019, the world lost the most kind, gentle, and devoted husband and father. Lavom K. Leo Chudigian, age 83, passed away peacefully at home in Lexington surrounded by his family and marvelous hospice workers. Leo was born in Boston, Massachusetts, son of two Armenian immigrants. He grew up in Winthrop, Massachusetts. He was a graduate of Northeastern University College of Electrical Engin- eering and MBA program. Leo served in the US Army as First Lieutenant in the Signal Corp and did a one-year deployment in Korea. Leo enjoyed a rich career of over 30 years at Sanders Associates as an Electrical Engineer in Nashua, New Hampshire before retiring in 2000. Leo was a jokester, and he enjoyed making people laugh. He loved watching the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, and Boston Red Sox. He had a good voice and would break into song when it struck his fancy. He was a hard worker, handy around the house and could fix anything. He loved tending to and enjoying his vegetable garden. Leo is survived by his wife of 59 years Judith (Bandini) Chudigian, two daughters Diane Rogers of Alpharetta, GA and Susan Cote and her husband Joel of Chelmsford, MA, his sister, Rosalind Ayers of Killen, Alabama and many loving nieces and nephews. He also leaves his life long buddy, best friend, and par- tner in crime, David Connelly of Nashua, NH. He is predeceased by his father, Kosrof Garabed Chudigian (1946) and Elmas (Meldonian) Chudigian (1972), brother Charles Haig Chudigian and his wife Ramona (Lazar) Chudigian. Relatives and friends may gather for visiting hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center on Wednesday, June 5th from 3 to 6 pm, concluding with a funeral service at 6 pm, where officers of the United States Army will recognize his honorable service by presenting military honors. Leos family wishes to express sincere thanks to all of the wonderful friends and neighbors that assisted with little favors over the past few years, the Home Health Care Aides from Right at Home, and the caring and compassionate group from Ascend Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd., Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835 (www.helpfightra.org) or the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 (www.massachusetts.heart.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Leos online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from June 3 to June 10, 2019