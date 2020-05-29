Leonard Crafts
Our beloved father, Leonard Lenny Crafts, died peacefully at home on May 14, 2020. He wa 93 to the day. Lenny was born in 1926 in Malden, Massachusetts. He earned a BSBA at Boston University, and served in the Navy Reserves. He met the love of his life, Harriet Tarlin Crafts, on a bus ride to go skiing in Vermont in 1950. They married six months later, and moved to Lexington in 1954. They lived their lives and raised three children in the same house, which later, Lenny rebuilt. Lenny was genuine, consistent, inquisitive, inventive and devoted to his family. He was an attentive listener who made people feel heard and appreciated. He had an outsized capacity for generosity. No friend or neighbor left his house without a tool, a plant clipping, or some DIY information. He loved being a carpenter, as it involved creative problem-solving, a wide range of mostly self-taught skills and enhancing the lives of others. He and Harriet had delightful road adventures in their camper, and they later toured the Galapagos, Egypt and Turkey. He climbed Machu Picchu right before his 80th birthday. Lenny is survived by his children, Stephen, Lisa and Janna Crafts; their spouses, Susan Crafts, Ken Brown and Jim Kelly; his grandchildren Nathan Crafts, Jemma Brown, Livia Kelly, Shaney Wacks and her husband Matt Wacks; his sister Ruthe Housman, and a tight-knit extended family. Harriet Tarlin Crafts left us in 2018. In lieu of sending flowers, please do something kind for someone in honor of Lenny. There will be a private celebration of Lenny Crafts at a future date. Lexington 781-862-1800 www.douglassfh.com

Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 29 to Jun. 5, 2020.
May 28, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Crafts Family. Your parents were one in a million and enjoyed talking to them both about their adventures. John and Pat Holt
Pat Holt
