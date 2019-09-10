|
|
Lorraine (Epstein) Rogowitz-Black of Ft. Lauderdale, FL formerly of Lexington on Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Murray Black and the late Herbert N. Rogowitz. Devoted mother of Bernice Rogowitz, her husband David Frank, and Gordon Rogowitz. Loving grandmother of Elisa, Ben and Aviva, Rosie and Pari. Dear sister of Robert Epstein. Services were held at Temple Isaiah, on Tuesday, September 10. Burial followed at Boylston Lodge Cemetery, W. Roxbury. Lorry taught psychology for many years at St. Elizabeths Hospital School for Nurses, won awards for her Jap- anese brush paintings and works in oils, and was an enthusiastic life-long learner. Remembrances may be made to the Harvard Institute for Learning in Retirement (HILR), her intellectual haven after her husband, Herbert, passed on. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019