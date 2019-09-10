Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Isaiah
55 Lincoln St.
Lexington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Rogowitz-Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Rogowitz-Black

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Rogowitz-Black Obituary
Lorraine (Epstein) Rogowitz-Black of Ft. Lauderdale, FL formerly of Lexington on Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Murray Black and the late Herbert N. Rogowitz. Devoted mother of Bernice Rogowitz, her husband David Frank, and Gordon Rogowitz. Loving grandmother of Elisa, Ben and Aviva, Rosie and Pari. Dear sister of Robert Epstein. Services were held at Temple Isaiah, on Tuesday, September 10. Burial followed at Boylston Lodge Cemetery, W. Roxbury. Lorry taught psychology for many years at St. Elizabeths Hospital School for Nurses, won awards for her Jap- anese brush paintings and works in oils, and was an enthusiastic life-long learner. Remembrances may be made to the Harvard Institute for Learning in Retirement (HILR), her intellectual haven after her husband, Herbert, passed on. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now