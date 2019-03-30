|
Lulu A. Grodzins, 89, of Stratham Road in Lexington, and of Brunswick, Maine, died on March 17, 2019 at her Lexington home, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lee Grodzins; her son Dean Grodzins, his wife, Nora N. Grodzins, and their daughter, Lily Grodzins, all of Cambridge; and her son Hal Grodzins, of Cambridge. Everyone who knew her cared about her, just as she cared about them, and will cherish her memory. She was born Lulu Fanelle Anderson in Beaumont, Texas, on July 29, 1929. Salutatorian of her class at South Park High School in Beaumont, she graduated from Texas State College for Women (now Texas Womens University), in 1950. In 1952, she received an MA in Botany from the University of Michigan and later worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island, New York, studying genetics. There she met Lee, then a post-doc in physics. Their very happy marriage began on December 20, 1956. In 1959, they moved to Boston, where Lee became a professor of physics at MIT, and she worked for the Jimmy Fund. After the birth of her sons, she became a homemaker, although from 1987-2000, she ran the radon testing lab for Niton Corporation of Burlington and Bedford, a company founded by Lee. Lulu and Lee bought their Lexington home in 1971 and their Brunswick home in 1975. For decades, they divided their time each week, year-round, between them, and were active in both the Lexington and Brunswick communities. Lulu's homes were always open to guests and full of laughter, music, and delicious food. She loved animals, including a succession of huskies, most of them rescues, and the birds that flocked to her feeders. She closely followed current events, had strong liberal political convictions, and never missed voting in an election. She and Lee traveled extensively, coming back laden with gifts for family and friends. They constantly helped others and supported scores of charitable organizations and non-profit organizations. A celebration of Lulus life will be held June 29th at the Lexington Historical Society Building in Deport Square.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mass Audubon Society or the Midcoast Humane Society of Brunswick.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019