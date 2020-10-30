Marianne Elizabeth (Metzner) Abate, widow of Charles J. Abate, and beloved mother of Charlie Jr., and Michael and his wife, MaryAnn, passed away peacefully September 1, 2020 in the home she loved. Marianne was born in Hindenburg, Germany on July 7, 1929, to Margarete (Franke) and Georg Metzner. She spent her childhood during the Great Depression, and her teenage years during WWII. While fleeing the invading armies in the last few months of the war, she was interned by the Czechs and then the Russians, finally escaping from a train bound for Siberia. Walking hundreds of kilometers with little food and clothing to reach safety, she and her mother finally settled in Bavaria. Having excelled at English in school, she obtained a position with the U.S. Military Occupation Forces as a long-distance telephone operator and interpreter. In 1952, she made the courageous decision to emigrate on her own to the U.S., a trip that took ten days by ship before arriving at Ellis Island in NY. She then travelled cross-country by train to Washington and Oregon, where she worked first as a governess and later coordinating and preparing dinner parties, and also modeled for the Maria Easterly modeling agency. Not enamored with the West Coast and still uncertain she would remain in America, she travelled to Boston. She immediately fell in love with the city, made several lifelong friends, and decided to make Boston her home. In 1953, she met and married her husband, a U.S. Navy veteran and employee of the Ford Motor Company, and settled in Somerville, MA. She was employed as a payroll clerk at the New England Medical Hospital until asked to leave when pregnancy with her first child became obvious. In 1956, her family moved to Lexington, where she became a serious gardener, carving a fairytale landscape out of a barren wasteland. Her efforts were showcased by the inclusion of her garden in the Lexington Field & Garden Clubs 2011 fundraising tour. In addition to being a stay-at-home mother, she embarked on a venture that would fulfill her passions for fashion, design, style, and craftsmanship. She became a highly successful designer and dressmaker for over 45 years, donating many of her original creations to the Channel 2 fundraising auctions. An active member of the Lexington Field & Garden Club, she opened her home to host several of the clubs Christmas parties. In 2016, her home was included in the clubs Christmas Homes Tour, which brought over 250 visitors to view her beautiful and traditional European decorations, including Christmas trees, advent wreaths, nutcracker dolls, hand-blown glass collector ornaments, and marvel at her unique and extensive Christmas village, including dozens of ceramic buildings, which filled an entire room. She and her family travelled extensively over the years, including trips to her favorite countries of Italy (especially Sicily), Switzerland, Austria, and Germany. She and her husband also enjoyed a few cruises over the years, visiting Bermuda, the Panama Canal, Alaska, and a delightful voyage down the Rhine river in Germany. Marianne also found time for ice skating, ballet, and yoga. She excelled in figure skating and ice dancing, and was one of the original members of the first adult womens precision skating group, the Hayden Eis Fraus, formed in 1965. This group of Lexington women worked tirelessly to become a marvel in the skating world, ultimately bringing home a gold medal from the U.S. Figure Skating Association national competition at Lake Placid in 1984. She also donated her time and skills to designing skating competition costumes, as well as the official Hayden Eis Fraus logo. In her later years, she became the caretaker of her husband of 57 years until his death in 2010, but her sons Charlie, a retired government lawyer, and Michael, a retired U.S. Navy Commander and civil engineer, were her constant joy and support. Marianne was a remarkable woman. Not only did she live a fascinating life, but she was a truly loving and caring individual who brightened the lives of everyone she came into contact with. She was thankful for all the wonderful people she met during her sewing, exercise, and glorious skating days. She was proud of her adopted country, proud to be an American, and was always grateful for the opportunities life in this country gave her. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is once again safe for people to gather. Donations may be made to the Lexington Field & Garden Club (Wednesday Group) in her memory.



