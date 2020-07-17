I still have the words you wrote for my 50th birthday (Now 90) and perhaps that was the beginning of your idea for SNAP.

And, I will never forget the kindness of you and your family inviting me for a family dinner when my husband died.

How can we forget our voice teacher and those trips to the North Shore!

And singing for the Music Club.

So many events that make up a good life

.I feel fortunate to have had Marilyn in my life and will remember and treasure the relationship!

My deepest condolences to the family she loved so much!







Carol Miller

Friend