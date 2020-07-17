1/1
Marilyn Abel
1929 - 2020
Marilyn Jacobs Abel formerly of Partridge Rd. Lexington passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 just before her 91st birthday, with her loving family by her side. Marilyn was a talented musician who shared her musicality with the world. She was a piano teacher and a classical singer. She taught music to young children for years in her Musical Mondays classes in Lexington. She was a long time member of the Lexington Music Club. Marilyn received her M.ED. from Lesley College in Music Therapy later in life. Most notably, with her close friend Judy Goldner in 1981 she co-founded the Special Needs Arts Program (SNAP) a non-profit in Lexington that has created choruses and art programs for adults and teens with special needs. It is still thriving today. Marilyn is survived by her adoring daughter Deborah Abel, her devoted son-in-law Lee Perlman, beloved grandson Caleb Perlman, her deeply loved sister Harriet Abel, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her devoted husband of 66 years Irving Abel, and her beloved daughter Elisa Abel. There will be a zoom celebration of her life. If you'd like details, please email info@snaparts.org To honor Marilyn, you can make a contribution to the Special Needs Arts Fund (and you can also find out more about the wonderful organization she co-founded): http://www.snaparts.org/

Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jul. 17 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 13, 2020
I only knew her but briefly as a fellow patron of the BSO and wished I had been able to spend more time with her. Always upbeat, she was friendly and always smiling. My sincere condolences to her family. What a gift to the world she and Judy Goldner gave in establishing their special needs art and music program in Lexington.
Christine McMorrow
Neighbor
July 12, 2020
I was Mrs Abel's student not her teacher.
David Sear
Student
July 12, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear Mrs Abel's passing, I had so much fun with her when I took piano lessons at her home when I was young.
David Sear
Teacher
July 11, 2020
Debbie Lewis and family want to say thanks for all that she did.
Debbie Lewis
July 10, 2020
To Debbie and Lee: I am so sorry to hear of your mothers passing. You were devoted children to her and she taught you to love deeply. She will always be with you. I havent seen you for so long. Not since Chris Osheas service but will always treasure our friendship. Love Jackie
Jackie Maida
Friend
July 10, 2020
My Condolences To The Family;
I'm so sorry for your great loss. May the God of all comfort be with you all during this difficult time.
July 10, 2020
I still have the words you wrote for my 50th birthday (Now 90) and perhaps that was the beginning of your idea for SNAP.
And, I will never forget the kindness of you and your family inviting me for a family dinner when my husband died.
How can we forget our voice teacher and those trips to the North Shore!
And singing for the Music Club.
So many events that make up a good life
.I feel fortunate to have had Marilyn in my life and will remember and treasure the relationship!
My deepest condolences to the family she loved so much!


Carol Miller
Friend
