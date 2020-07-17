Marilyn Jacobs Abel formerly of Partridge Rd. Lexington passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 just before her 91st birthday, with her loving family by her side. Marilyn was a talented musician who shared her musicality with the world. She was a piano teacher and a classical singer. She taught music to young children for years in her Musical Mondays classes in Lexington. She was a long time member of the Lexington Music Club. Marilyn received her M.ED. from Lesley College in Music Therapy later in life. Most notably, with her close friend Judy Goldner in 1981 she co-founded the Special Needs Arts Program (SNAP) a non-profit in Lexington that has created choruses and art programs for adults and teens with special needs. It is still thriving today. Marilyn is survived by her adoring daughter Deborah Abel, her devoted son-in-law Lee Perlman, beloved grandson Caleb Perlman, her deeply loved sister Harriet Abel, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her devoted husband of 66 years Irving Abel, and her beloved daughter Elisa Abel. There will be a zoom celebration of her life. If you'd like details, please email info@snaparts.org To honor Marilyn, you can make a contribution to the Special Needs Arts Fund (and you can also find out more about the wonderful organization she co-founded): http://www.snaparts.org/