Marilyn S. Stone
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn S. (Covitz) Stone, of Lexington, MA, passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 96. Marilyn was the daughter of Herbert Covitz and Sayde Aronson Covitz. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard S. Stone, to whom she was married for 57 years. Marilyn was a devoted mother to Robert Stone and his wife Catherine, Daniel Stone and his wife Joyce, and Barbara Stone Doucette and her husband David. She was also a loving grandmother of Karine Spencer and her husband Tony, Emily Stone, and Michelle and Amy Doucette. She will be deeply missed and always loved. As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyns memory to the charity of ones choice. For more information, or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit the Bedford Funeral Home website at https://www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved