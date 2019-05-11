|
Marjorie L. (Brown) Petersen, of Bedford and Mashpee, May 8, 2019. Husband of the late William F. Petersen. Mother of Tracey Connors of Newburyport, Sharon Petersen and her husband Steve Falzarano of Seabrook, NH, Kerry Chase and her husband Brian of Bedford, and Heidi Petersen of Lunenburg. Sister of Dennis Brown and his wife Joanne of Lexington, and the late Charles Brown and his surviving wife Lillian of Nashua, NH. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Alex, Alyssa, Rachel, and Zachary, and by many nieces and nephews. Marje was a Registered Nurse, an avid painter, and she enjoyed singing and gardening. A funeral service will be held Tuesday May 14 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Donations in her memory may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St. Lawrence, MA 01843. Private interment Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne. Lexington 781-862-1800 www.douglassfh.com.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 11 to May 18, 2019