Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie L. Petersen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie L. Petersen Obituary
Marjorie L. (Brown) Petersen, of Bedford and Mashpee, May 8, 2019. Husband of the late William F. Petersen. Mother of Tracey Connors of Newburyport, Sharon Petersen and her husband Steve Falzarano of Seabrook, NH, Kerry Chase and her husband Brian of Bedford, and Heidi Petersen of Lunenburg. Sister of Dennis Brown and his wife Joanne of Lexington, and the late Charles Brown and his surviving wife Lillian of Nashua, NH. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Alex, Alyssa, Rachel, and Zachary, and by many nieces and nephews. Marje was a Registered Nurse, an avid painter, and she enjoyed singing and gardening. A funeral service will be held Tuesday May 14 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Donations in her memory may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St. Lawrence, MA 01843. Private interment Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne. Lexington 781-862-1800 www.douglassfh.com.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 11 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now