Our hearts are aching as we morn the transition of our dear cousin Marsha. Her grandfather and my grandmother were siblings. We will light a candle in honor of the love she gave so generously to her family and friends and community. We hold you close in love and prayer Bernie, Heather, Brian, Lillian and Shelby Hope. We feel your grief in our loss of our beloved Adrian months ago. God bless you in love and peace and may your angels surround you. Maureen with Eric, Melina, Chris, and Sasha.

Maureen Stapfer

