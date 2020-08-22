Marsha J. (Anastasy) Lannquist of Lexington, August 11, 2020. Beloved wife and anchor of Bernard F. Lannquist Jr. for 52 years and loving mother of Heather J. Dellert and her husband Brian Dellert of Acton and her two adoring grandchildren, Lillian and Shelby Hope. She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Ronald and Barbara Anastasy, of Naples Fl as well as her nephew Keith Anastasy and his two children Olivia and Nicolo Anastasy. Marsha adored her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren. She grew up in Lexington. She graduated from Lexington High and Aquinas Junior College. She was the Executive Assistant for the President of ITEK before motherhood. She then worked part time for over 30 years for a doctor in Lexington while also volunteering her time teaching CCD at St. Brigid Parish and continually serving on the PTA. Marsha was also an active member of the Lexington Historic Society. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday August 17 at St. Brigid Church, 1981 Mass. Ave. Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Due to the Covid Pandemic, a Celebration of Life memorial will be planned in the summer of 2021 for all who would like to attend. Donations in her memory may be made to Catholic Relief Services, https://support.crs.org/
or Guiding Eyes For The Blind https:// www.guidingeyes.org/
. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800 www.douglassfh.com