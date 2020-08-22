1/
Marsha J. Lannquist
{ "" }
Marsha J. (Anastasy) Lannquist of Lexington, August 11, 2020. Beloved wife and anchor of Bernard F. Lannquist Jr. for 52 years and loving mother of Heather J. Dellert and her husband Brian Dellert of Acton and her two adoring grandchildren, Lillian and Shelby Hope. She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Ronald and Barbara Anastasy, of Naples Fl as well as her nephew Keith Anastasy and his two children Olivia and Nicolo Anastasy. Marsha adored her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren. She grew up in Lexington. She graduated from Lexington High and Aquinas Junior College. She was the Executive Assistant for the President of ITEK before motherhood. She then worked part time for over 30 years for a doctor in Lexington while also volunteering her time teaching CCD at St. Brigid Parish and continually serving on the PTA. Marsha was also an active member of the Lexington Historic Society. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday August 17 at St. Brigid Church, 1981 Mass. Ave. Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Due to the Covid Pandemic, a Celebration of Life memorial will be planned in the summer of 2021 for all who would like to attend. Donations in her memory may be made to Catholic Relief Services, https://support.crs.org/ or Guiding Eyes For The Blind https:// www.guidingeyes.org/. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800 www.douglassfh.com

Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
August 17, 2020
I was so saddened to hear the passing of Marsha. I met Marsh some years ago at the Programs and Events Committee of the Lexington Historical Society. She always had a positive attitude, a beautiful smile, and she was a wonderful storyteller.
She loved her family. She shared wonderful stories with us. She will be missed, our thoughts and prayers go to her husband, Bernie, her daughter Heather, and the rest of her family.
Christina Gamota
August 17, 2020
Ellen Nangle
Friend
August 17, 2020
I am so saddened about the passing of a very special person. We met when we both worked for Dr. Goldman in Lexington for 23 years. She was a kind friend I had the pleasure of knowing for so many years. She had the best laugh and was such a happy person. We kind of lost touch when I moved to Fl. but she will never be forgotten. Rest in peace my friend.
August 15, 2020
Our hearts are aching as we morn the transition of our dear cousin Marsha. Her grandfather and my grandmother were siblings. We will light a candle in honor of the love she gave so generously to her family and friends and community. We hold you close in love and prayer Bernie, Heather, Brian, Lillian and Shelby Hope. We feel your grief in our loss of our beloved Adrian months ago. God bless you in love and peace and may your angels surround you. Maureen with Eric, Melina, Chris, and Sasha.
Maureen Stapfer
Family
August 14, 2020
I was so shocked and sad to hear of Marsha's passing today. We were friends for over 50 years and even tho I moved away, we could pick up right where we left off and talk for hours. She will be so missed. My heart goes out to you Bernie, Heather, Brian and the kiddos. Im so glad Marsha and I spoke again recently. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Love,
Melva and Tom
Melva Vorhauer
August 14, 2020
You are all in my thoughts.
Cecile Dolan
August 14, 2020
I am so sad to be reading about the passing of Marsha. We graduated together from Aquinas and stayed active in the Alumni, when the school was still in Newton. We would often meet at Wilson Farms and catch up, she had the best laugh. My sincere condolences to Bernie, Heather and all her family members.
Christine Toomasian-Murgo
August 14, 2020
Thinking of Lanny, Heather, Brian, Lily and Shelby with love and sympathy. Marsha was a favorite of mine. Always laughing and happy. She deeply loved her husband, daughter, son-in-law and especially her 2 granddaughters.

We laughed and laughed over things the grandkids said and did. She will be deeply missed.

Love,

Lisa and Martin
August 14, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Bernie. The news of Marsha's passing is so shocking. She was such a sweet and lovely woman. My earliest memory of Marsha was when she taught my CCD class at St. Brigid's so very many years ago. Please know that you and your daughter and family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Anne Maher Heller
