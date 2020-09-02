Martin Koocher, age 89, husband of the late (Arline) Rhoda Koocher, Lexington, passed peacefully on August 31, 2020. Martin was born in 1930 to Jake and Ida Koocher. He was raised in Dorchester, graduated Boston University and Northeastern University. His siblings are Ronald Koocher and the late Dave Koocher and Sophie 'Sis' Nadler. Martin was married for 65 years to Arline Rhoda (Cohen) who was the one true love of his life, and is survived by his three incredible children, Michael Warren, Dean Eric and Kenneth Joel, three beautiful daughter-in-laws Kimm, Diane and Stacy as well as four amazing grandchildren. Jake, Rosie, Travis and Dustin. Martin served in the National Guard and rose to the rank of Sergeant. He spent over 25 years working for Arthur D Little, in Cambridge Mass. He was a founding partner of Crystal Diagnostics, and spent the last part of his career at Biokit. His passions included gardening, ocean fishing and baking. He spent the majority of his life giving everything to his family, who are left that much more blessed by his sacrifice. Graveside services are private. Remembrances may be made to Hadassah New England, www.hadassah.org/
regions/northern-new-england Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com