Martyn Henry Strong, 71, of N. Chelmsford, MA, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born in Englewood, NJ to Henry Willard and Elizabeth Crocker Strong. He graduated from Plainview High school In Plainview, LI, NY in 1967. Martyn graduated from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, MA in 1971 with a BS in EE. He worked at night as a radio disk jockey and learned to fly. He continued his education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, NY, receiving a Masters in Electric Power Engineering in 1972. He went to Union College in Schenectady, NY, receiving a Masters in Computer Science in 1976. He attended Western N.E. College in Springfield, MA for his MBA in 1986. Martyn worked as a software engineer for General Electric in Schenectady, NY and then RCA in Burlington, MA. Later he worked for Raytheon, MSD in Tewksbury, MA as Senior Software Engineer. While there he worked on the development of the Patriot Missile at White Sands, NM. He ended his working career at Giganet/Emulex. He then volunteered with Microsofts program to teach high school students programming languages in the Boston area. He was the younger brother of Elizabeth Crocker Haines-Papagiannis of Marco Island, FL and Lexington, MA and Susan Ellen Oldershaw and the brother in law Lee Oldershaw of Marco Island, FL. He was the uncle of Cynthia Ellen Ginnett of S. Chelmsford, MA, Frederick Edward Haines of Arlington, VA, Travis Oldershaw of Germantown, TN, and Cheryl Oldershaw Chant of DeWitt, MI. He is the uncle -in-law to Rebecca Haines, Erin Oldershaw and Alan Ginnett. Devoted great uncle to Tyler, Austin and Justin Ginnett and Graham and Tess Oldershaw. Michael, Russell and Marinna, of Rockland, MA and Dimi Michael Papagiannis of Sierra Madre, CA. He will also be missed by his friend Jane Summers of Schenectady, NY. Martyn was predeceased by Charles A. Haines, his nephew and Edward C. Haines, his brother-in-law. Private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Martyns name payable to the University of Chicago: Please indicate on the check memo line and/ or a cover note that you are designating the gift for the "TMW center for Early Learning and Public Health." Martyn had become a supporter of their philosophy on the importance of Early Language Development as outlined in the book titled 30 Million Words Building a Childs Brain by Dana Suskind. Online:https://campaign.uchicago.edu/join-the-campaign/giving/annual-giving/gifts-of-cash/



