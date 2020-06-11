Mary Ann (Rasor) Armstrong, 76, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1943 in Houston, Texas, moving shortly thereafter to Alexandria, Virginia. Upon graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1965, she came to the Boston area and initially worked for the prestigious law firm Hale & Dorr, before accepting a position at Harvard as administrative secretary to Nobel-prize winning economist Thomas Schelling in the Center for International Affairs. In 1969 she married Allen Armstrong, and they settled in Lexington the same year. They were active in First Parish Church in Lexington and on Star Island off Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Her children, Derek and Melanie, were born in 1973 and 1976, respectively. After her children graduated high school, Mary Ann began work as intake specialist at Interfaith Counseling Service, and later served as local contact and coordinator for international au pairs at World Learning Incorporated. She was a member of PEO for 55 years, serving at one point as treasurer of Chapter U. Mary Ann moved to Bedford in 1998, where she lived until she moved to Forestdale Park Senior Living in Malden last year. Mary Ann loved to laugh and connect with people. She was also an avid Scrabble player, reader, music fan and movie viewer, and in later life became an enthusiastic contra dancer. It was while contra dancing that she met Richard Steg of Storrs, Connecticut, who was her partner for nearly 20 years until his death in 2018. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Melanie Armstrong of Chelsea; her son, Derek Armstrong of North Melbourne, Australia and his wife, Clea Frost; her brother, Steve Rasor of Boulder, Colorado and his wife, Joy Wooten; her former husband, Allen Armstrong of Portland, Maine, and his wife, Elissa; her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Koets of Atlanta, Georgia and her husband, Ryland; her nieces, Cinda Boomershine of Atlanta, Georgia and Jennifer Nance of Dallas, Texas; and two grandsons, Jasper and Dexter Armstrong of North Melbourne, Australia. A memorial service will be held at a future date when her loved ones are able to travel to the area. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Anns name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Shawsheen Funeral Home, Bedford - Jack J. Dillen Owner and Director.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.