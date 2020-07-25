Mary Currier

Mary Hagar Currier died peacefully on July 18, 2020 of causes related to heart disease. She was born on November 21, 1933 in Burlington VT, to George I Hagar and the former Catherine B. Bassett. Mary graduated from Burlington High School in 1951, attended Smith College, and graduated from the University of Vermont in 1955 with a degree in English and sociology. Following her graduation, she moved to New York City, where she shared an apartment with lifelong friends and worked as an assistant for ABC News. She and her family spent summers on Lake Champlain in Charlotte, VT, where she met her future husband, John R. Currier, Jr., (Jack). They were married on September 1, 1956, in Burlington, then moved to Princeton, NJ where Jack was completing his studies. Following his graduation in 1957, they moved to Lexington, MA, where he began his unfortunately short-lived engineering career and she began her long-lasting, extraordinary role as mother and homemaker to their three children, John (Tad), Widge, and Stephen. In 1959, they moved to the house in Lexington where they would raise their kids and which would be her home for the rest of her life. After her husbands death in 1961, she devoted herself to her three sons, demonstrating boundless resilience, perseverance | and love. Stephen developed a rare form of epilepsy that presented additional challenges which she rose above to help him realize his full potential. She was immensely proud of her three guys and loved being together with them at every opportunity. Mary celebrated her faith as a member of College Street Congregational Church in Burlington while growing up, and as a member of Hancock United Church of Christ in Lexington. She taught Sunday school in both churches. She was a lifelong Girl Scout and girl scout leader, and an active Cub Scout den mother for her boys. While most of Marys energies were devoted to her three sons, she worked in temporary jobs doing copyediting for the Lexington Minute Man, teaching as an aide in the Lexington Public Schools, and arranging and delivering flowers for a Lexington flower shop. She had a wonderful grasp of language, even correcting the grammar of an emergency room doctor shortly before her death. She was a creative flower arranger who loved the perennials that blossom in her yard every spring. Most treasured was a bed of trillia that she transplanted from her familys Charlotte cottage. Mary delighted in music, often unwinding at the end of the day by playing Gershwin show tunes at the piano in her living room. She had a lovely singing voice, and sang songs with her sons up until the last days of her life. Mary is survived by her three sons, her sister, Bonnie Diedrich of Lexington KY, her brother, Henry Hagar of Charlotte VT, a number of nephews and nieces, and countless friends and neighbors who loved her. Gifts in Marys memory to the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Foundation (lgsfoundation.org
) are welcome. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. The directors at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT are assisting with arrangements.