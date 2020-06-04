Mary Johnston Hansen of Lafayette, CA, passed away on May 16, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Greenfield, MA. on March 30, 1945, the daughter of the late Dr. L. Roy Johnston and Helen Johnston. She is predeceased by her husband, Col. Robin Hansen, USAF and by her brother, James Johnston. She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1963 and from the College of New Rochelle. She received her M.A. in Education from Connecticut State College. Mary taught middle school in CT, and Lexington, MA, the latter for more than 25 years. She was remembered by students and faculty alike for her patience, enthusiasm, dedication and sense of humor and she maintained life- long friendships with many of her colleagues. In 1983 she married Retired Air Force Colonel Robin Hansen and began a wonderful life of travel and adventure. They travelled to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, and North Africa and drove from Boston via Cabo San Lucas to Costa Rica where they lived for a year. In 1996, after Marys retirement from the Lexington schools, they moved to Prescott, AZ, where they enjoyed a milder climate and welcomed friends and family to experience the beauty of the Grand Canyon and other national parks. She was an art docent in Prescott and an officer in American Association of University Women. In 2010, after 14 years in Prescott, Mary and Robin moved to California to be closer to the Hansen family. Their last address was in Lafayette, CA. Robin passed away in September, 2016. Mary is survived by her two sisters, Katherine Ferrari (Dudley) of Naples, FLA and Anne Barry (Peter) of South Hadley, MA. She is also survived by her two step- children, Robin and Chris of CA and their spouses and children. We appreciate all that they did for Mary in recent years. Mary enjoyed the time that she spent with her many nieces and nephews and four grandchildren. She also leaves many great nieces and nephews. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later dated. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or on their website.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.