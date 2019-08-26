Home

Mary L. McNamara Obituary
Mary L. (Kelley) McNamara, a longtime resident of Lexington and Gloucester, Lincoln, NH and Marco Island, FL passed away on August 23, 2019. Born in Lexington she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Helen (York) Kelley. Beloved wife of 59 years to Robert W. McNamara. Devoted mother of Robert K. and his wife Molly, John E. and his wife Lisa, all of Lexington, William F. and his wife Debra of Weston, Jeremiah T. and Mary Suzanne McNamara both of Lexington and the late Gregory R. and his surviving wife Mary of Marblehead. Loving grandmother of Katherine M., Kelley M., Amanda J., Robert W. II, Meghan E., Sarah A., Gregory R. Jr., Elizabeth A., John E., Jr., Edward V., Caroline H., William T., and William R. McNamara. Dear sister of Louise Collins of Longmeadow and the late Helen Colbert of Lynnfield. A graduate of Matignon High School in Cambridge, Mary earned her Bachelors degree from Newton College of the Sacred Heart in 1959. Mary was very active in the community, in earlier years she drove for FISH, Friendly Independent Sympathetic Help organization, as a devoted member of Sacred Heart Parish she taught CCD for many years. She enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and especially bridge. Mary was a member of the Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester, the Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord and the Island Country Club in Marco Island, Florida and served as a board member on the Womans Golf Association of Massachusetts; but above all she was devoted to her family. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Thursday, August 29, at 10AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington, at 11AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Calling Hours Wednesday from 4PM-8PM. Donations in her memory can be made to the St Jude Childrens Research Hospital at or to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Pl, Boston, MA 02215 www.joslin.org. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. For more information please visit www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, 2019
