Maxine "Mickey" Swets 1928-2020 born Maxine Crawford to parents Glen and Ethel Crawford in Lansing, Michigan on July 24, 1928, passed away in hospice care on Sunday, March 1st. Mickey was pre-deceased by her husband, John, and is survived by children, Joel and Stephen, daughter-in-law Diana Swets and grandchildren Michael Swets and Caroline Swets Hadley and her husband, Joseph Hadley. John and Mickey left Ann Arbor, Michigan in the 1950s and moved to the Boston area where they raised their family and lived in Lexington and Winchester. They later retired to the Jupiter, FL area. Mickey and John were active members of churches in all three towns and of the Winchester Country Club. Mickey was an avid bridge player and enjoyed golfing and curling, and long enjoyed the distinction of being the only family member to record a hole-in-one. Mickey will always be remembered for a kind heart, love of family and selfless devotion to friends. Burial will be in the Presbyterian Church of Tequestas Memorial Garden. Plans for a service celebrating her life are postponed while the nation endures the limitations and uncertainty surrounding travel and also gatherings. Donations in Mickeys memory may be made to Our Sisters Place, 580 US Highway 1, Tequesta, FL 33469 ( www.oursisterplace.org ) which offers services to victims and those at risk of domestic violence in northern Palm Beach County.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020