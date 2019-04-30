|
Michael Cardillo, 92 of Chelmsford, formerly of Lexington, passed peacefully surrounded by his daughters on April 22, 2019 at Woburn Nursing Center. Mike is survived by his children, Chris Cardillo, Kathy Chrasta and husband Michael, Diane Fitzmaurice and husband Dennis, Leanne Cardillo, Lisa Cardillo and Denise Cardillo, his grandchildren Jessica Norcott, Patrick Fitzmaurice, Joseph Chrasta, Rebecca Chrasta, and Rosie Chrasta, and great granddaughter Adrienne Norcott. Mike grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and returned home, where he married Barbara Herr and together, they raised their family in a home he built on School Street in Lexington. Mike was a lifelong member of the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers, and as a skilled bricklayer and foreman, he contributed to the construction of many buildings in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut, including his favorite projects | the Concord Courthouse and the Holy Cross Chapel at Hellenic College Holy Cross in Brookline. In retirement, Mike enjoyed travelling, playing golf, cribbage and cards with his many friends. Throughout life, one of his greatest pleasures was in helping others. In that spirit his final gesture was to make an anatomical gift to UMass Medical School to help further medical science. On Fathers Day, in celebration of Mikes life and in honor of his giving spirit, his family encourage his friends and family to extend an act of kindness on his behalf. When you do this, mention that its from Mike and perhaps youll sense him smiling upon you. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019