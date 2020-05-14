|
|
Michael F. Ferrick, Jr. a retired Postal Worker for the town of Lexington, passed away at Stonebridge in Burlington on Sunday evening, May 10, 2020. The beloved husband of Nancy (Ciano) he was 89 years old. Michael was born in Somerville. He was raised in East Cambridge and was the son of the late Michael and Elizabeth Ferrick. Michael was a member of the first class to graduate from Matignon High School in Cambridge in 1949. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving his country in the United States Army. Michael achieved the rank of Corporal and was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Army of Occupational Medal. Michael married his wife Nancy on October 10, 1953. They moved to Alcine Lane in Burlington in 1965. It was a wonderful neighborhood to raise a family and they made many lifelong friendships. Michael owned his own Tavern in East Cambridge. When his Tavern tragically burned down, he changed careers and began working as a Mailman for the United States Post Office. With his outgoing personality it was the dream job for Michael. He would do anything for his customers even shovel their driveways during a snowstorm! Michael was fortunate to have his daughter Leslies house on his mail route. It gave him the unique opportunity to see his grandchildren daily. He arranged his route so that he just happened to be at Leslies house at lunch time and was able to have lunch with his grandchildren. Michael retired with over 30 years of service. Michael and Nancy had a wonderful life together. They enjoyed travelling. They took annual trips to Aruba with their close circle of friends from the neighborhood. It was a trip they made together for over 27 years. They also took trips to Ireland and Italy. During their retirement years Michael and Nancy would spend three months of the year in Melbourne Florida. They also owned a home in Osterville in Cape Cod. Michael was very involved in the VFW while living in Osterville. Michael was a loving and supportive father to his children. He worked hard to provide for them. Michael was affectionately called "Bean" by his grandchildren. He loved all his grandchildren and each in their own unique way were special to him. He had a quick whit about him and was simply a happy man! Michael will be remembered with a smile on his face wearing his trademark "scally" cap. Michael was the beloved husband of Nancy (Ciano). He was the loving father of Leslie McCafferty & her husband Kevin of Lexington, Michael & his wife Cynthia of Seabrook, NH, David & his wife Joanne of Winchester, John & his wife Elizabeth of Dorchester, Stephen & his wife MaryJo of Londonderry, NH and Elaine Gregson & her fianc Kevin of Wakefield. Brother of David & his wife Marie of Naples, FL and the late Robert & his late wife Ellen. Brother-in-law of Elena & Harry MacDonald of Woburn. Cherished grandfather "Bean" to Kevin & his wife Erin of Winchester, Brendan & his wife Emily of Belmont, Brian & his wife Kathleen of Lexington, Michael & his wife Christine of Methuen, Lianne Ferrick of Seabrook, NH, Carolyn Decoteau & her husband Corey of Carlisle, Jacqueline Ferrick & her fianc Peter Kelsey of Portland, OR, Bradford Ferrick of Winchester, Johnathan & his wife Valleria Ferrick of Mattapan, Matthew & Shane Ferrick of Dorchester, Christopher & Nathan Ferrick of Londonderry, NH and Conor & Cole Gregson of Wakefield. Great grandfather of Charlotte Bean, Kevin, Caroline & Jack McCafferty of Winchester, Brendan & Rory McCafferty of Belmont, Adeline, Laurel & Emmett McCafferty of Lexington, Elena & Karlee Deaguila of Seabrook, NH and Weston Decoteau of Carlisle. Cherished Uncle to many nieces and Nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials in Michaels name may be made to Disabled American Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133, www. davma.org/donate-now. Funeral Services will be private.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 14 to May 21, 2020