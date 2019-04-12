|
Michelle A. (Higueret) Pierce died at her home in Acton on April 6, 2019 with Richard Dick H. Pierce, her husband of 50 years by her side. Born in San Francisco, CA to the late Albert and Shirley (Vogelsang) Higueret, she was 72. A resident of Lexington for 47 years before moving to Acton 2 years ago, she was an active member of Mount Hope Church in Burlington. Michelle is survived by her husband Dick, daughter Carlyn Grocholski and husband Mark of Concord, CA; son Joshua Pierce and wife Anke of Remshield, Germany; daughter Heather Mulliner and husband Curtis of Lexington, MA; daughter Elizabeth "Liz" Toczylowski and husband Scott of Reading, MA; brother Gary Higueret of San Francisco, CA; 5 grandchildren, Zephram Grocholski, Cody Star, Dakota Sky, Drexel and Jackson Toczylowski. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Michael Higueret. A service celebrating Michelles life will be held Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Hope Christian Center, 3 McGinnis Drive, Burlington, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at . For Michelles obituary, to leave an online condolence or for directions, please visit her memorial page at www. actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Apr. 12 to Apr. 19, 2019