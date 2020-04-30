|
Dr. Morton Speck, July 7, 1929 | April 21, 2020, of Lexington, MA, formerly of Belmont, died peacefully last Tuesday after a brief period of bed rest at home. Death was from complications of having been born more than 90 years ago. Mort was best known as "the orthodontist in Belmont Center," but he was also a skilled jazz musician as well as a masters-level bridge player, tennis player, skier, sailor, windsurfer (well into his seventies), and an early adopter of jogging. A Navy veteran, he also served four terms as Belmont Town Meeting Member, and he volunteered weekly as a clinical instructor at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine for 47 years. He leaves behind his wife Gayle of 62 years, his sons Scott and Jeff, Jeffs wife Alice, their children Milo and Roman, and many thousands of better-aligned teeth. Morton Specks life is the kind of American success story once more common in a society that nurtured the talents of its immigrant class. He was born in New Haven to Saul Speck, a railroad clerk, and the aptly petite Minnie Speck, ne Becker. Saul, who had changed his surname from Spivack in order to gain employment, died unexpectedly when Mort was just ten. Left with little savings, Minnie took Mort and his older sister Gloria to Salem, MA, to live in the attic apartment of cousins. There the family hovered around the poverty line. Mort recounted how, on those rare occasions when they went out to eat, his mother would first stuff him with bread at home to keep the bill down. Handsome and charming as a teen, Mort even went out with Christian girls as he got good grades, high-jumped (scissor-style), and learned the clarinet and saxophone. Working odd jobs as a busboy, a switchboard operator, and eventually a gig musician, Mort made his way through Boston University, which he left a year early upon admission to Tufts Dental School. His ambitions were not universally appreciated; asked for a loan, his landlady aunt indignantly demanded why he thought he deserved to become a dentist in the first place. Upon graduation he joined the Navy, where he served for two years as a dentist on the aircraft carrier Antietam. He entered the orthodontic program at Columbia University on the GI Bill in 1957. Shortly afterward he met Gayle Belkin, a Radcliffe graduate studying at Harvard Business School. Although she came from more comfortable circumstancesher father was an insurance executive Gayle was not put off by Morts inability to afford an engagement ring. They were engaged after only two dates, and soon married in a small but glamorous ceremony at Miami Beachs Fontainebleau Hotel. Not long after, Dr. and Mrs. Speck opened an orthodontic practice in the former dining room of their house on Leonard Street in Belmont. Gayle did the bookkeeping and put fake appointments in the schedule to make the office seem busy, while raising their toddlers Scott and Jeff, "desperately trying to stop them from running bare-assed into the operatory to play with their dad." After a dozen years in the dining room, Mort moved the practice around the corner to Alexander Avenue, where it still thrives as Belmont Orthodontics. The family moved to Howells Road, to a glass house designed by an apprentice of Walter Gropius, with an upside-down floor plan and views of the Boston skyline. For the next 27 years, Mort walked down and up the side of Belmont Hill to work and back. Together, Mort and Gayle created for their children a household full of art, music, and unrelenting encouragement. The boys both graduated from Belmont High School, where Scott was class valedictorian and Jeff a clarinetist and high-jumper like his father. Today, Scott is an orchestral conductor and Jeff a city planner, both with international audiences. Collectively they have written 8 books translated into more than 20 languages. Aside from the gift of grandchildren, nothing made Mort happier than watching his sons turn their passions into careers. Morts nurturing was not limited to family. In his volunteer instruction at Harvard, he befriended many students from overseas; several could be expected each year at the Specks' Thanksgiving table. He also took a deep interest in the lives of his mostly teenage patients, many of whom recall struggling to answer a barrage of questions with his hands in their mouths. Morts sons remember one night, after a high school musical, when they couldnt get their father to leave the auditorium until he had chatted with every patient there. Retirement from full-time practice allowed Mort to return to his jazz-age roots. Specializing in standards on clarinet and saxophone, he joined the New New Orleans Jazz Band and founded two small groups, the Hot Fudge and the JEM Jazz Trio, both of which played brunches and events around Boston. Jazz is joyously collaborative music, and Mort enjoyed the fellowship of his bandmates as much as nailing a solo. On occasion they would entice him into playing the "siren" glissando from Rhapsody in Blue, a trick that few professional clarinetists master. In 2016, long after he had retired, Mort won the Frederick Moynihan Award for contribution to the profession of orthodontics, the highest such honor in Massachusetts. It was an apt tribute to a distinguished career, and Mort was truly touched to receive it. Morts decline over the past several years was, like him, gentle and patient. Parkinsonism and short-term memory loss limited his abilities while in no way diminishing his caring nature. "Any new gigs lately?" and "How are the kids doing in school?" became his catchphrases. He died on Tuesday only after he had the chance to hold hands with his children and grandchildren. Through opportunity, hard work, and an eternally upbeat outlook, Mort Speck made the most of his many years, for himself and for all those he touched. It is wholly fitting that his lifes work was improving peoples smiles. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions may be made in Dr. Specks honor to the Pine Street Inn in Boston.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020