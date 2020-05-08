|
Moses "Max" Khazam beloved husband of Muriel (Mickey) Khazam and father of Jonathan, Carol, and Amy, passed away on May 4, 2020. He was 91 years old. Max was born on August 19, 1928 to Ezra and Rachel Khazam in Batavia, Dutch East Indies (now Jakarta, Indonesia). He had five siblings: Isaac, Menaseh (Maurice), Abraham, Flora, and Judah. His familys lives were thrown into disarray following the 1941 Japanese invasion of Indonesia, during which the family was separated and place into internment camps. After the war, Max and his brother Abraham (Bram) emigrated to Holland with the help of their older brother Maurice. There Max attended the Delft University of Technology, earning a Masters Degree in electrical engineering in 1957. After serving in the Netherlands Armed Forces Laboratory for two years, Max emigrated to the United States for a position with Transitron Corporation. He met wife Mickey soon after and they began raising a family which would be the center of Maxs world. Max moved to a new position at General Radio Company in 1962 where he spent the remainder of his career, eventually attaining the level of Genrad Fellow, the companys most prestigious technical rank, one of only three people to be so recognized in the companys 80+ year history. Max was a prolific inventor and consummate engineer, always building, fixing, and creating. At work that was evident in his many technical contributions to generations of Genrad equipment and six U.S. patents; at home, it was the constant stream of projects, renovations, and repairs both large and small. He was a devoted husband and father with inexhaustible patience and love for his children and grandchildren -- a gentle man, humble and dedicated to his family. He will be dearly missed. Max is survived by his wife, Mickey; his children and their spouses Jonathan and Holly, Carol and Doug, and Amy and Gregg; and his seven cherished grandchildren: Nathan and Kelsey, Samantha, Josh, and Liza, and Cole and Kira. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cure Alzheimers Fund or other Alzheimers-related organization. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 8 to May 17, 2020