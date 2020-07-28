Nancy Ohlin of Elgin, IL, passed away 6/23/2020, she had lived in Lexington and graduated from High School there in January 1975. Four years later she graduated from Brown University with Honors in Russian Studies. Her intelligence, positive attitude, humor, and kindness made her a valued colleague and supervisor during her working career. Highly creative, she loved art, gardening, and she read constantly. She will be remembered especially for how she loved her family and friends and her ever- present love of beauty.



