On September 26, 2019, following a short illness, Nancy Widmer Madden passed away peacefully at home in Lexington, MA, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born in Springfield, NJ on March 27, 1934. She grew up as part of a large extended family that included several teachers and school principals, among them her mother, Marion (Jakobsen) Widmer. Her father Dean Widmer owned a carpentry business. Her sister Judith Widmer Tarbell joined the family on June 2, 1938. Nancy majored in political science at Oberlin College and graduated in 1956. She spent the summer after graduation traveling in Europe and living with a family in Finland as part of the Experiment in International Living; she remained in contact with her Finnish "sister" throughout her life. When she returned, Nancy moved to Cambridge, MA, to work at WGBH and later for the Harvard Business School, supporting the families of international students at the school, several of whom also became lifelong friends. While in Cambridge, Nancy met her future husband, Stephen James Madden, Jr. through mutual friends. They were married four months later on February 1, 1958 and planned a honeymoon trip to Florida by car. They only made it part of the way to Florida, but their marriage lasted until Steve's death in 2006. Nancy continued to work while Steve continued his studies at MIT. She stopped working when her son Dean was born in 1963. Her daughter Elizabeth was born in 1968. The family moved to Lexington, MA in 1969, where Nancy lived until her death 50 years later. When Elizabeth started school, Nancy pursued an M.Ed. degree in special education, graduating from Lesley College in 1973. She joined the Arlington, MA public schools, working first at the Locke School and after its closure, at the Hardy School until her retirement in 1996. As she started work, special education was in a period of flux, culminating in new federal laws in 1975. Nancy was a lifelong advocate for 'mainstream' education, integrating children with special needs into the classroom as much as possible. Even more so, she was an advocate for the needs and success of her students, working late at night to create educational plans or tools to help. Nancy loved spending time with her family and was remarkably open to adventures. Despite certain cartographic challenges, she set off with the kids in 1979 to see the King Tut exhibit in New York City. A nostalgic outing to the boardwalk in Atlantic City ended with a bout of vertigo in the teacup ride. In between, there were delightful and sometimes madcap outings to Marblehead, Cra- ne's Beach, Walden Pond (complete with frozen fluffernutters), Estabrook Woods, Plum Island, and the aptly named Mount Misery (for cross-country water-skiing). She enjoyed plays and music, particularly in the company of friends. Nancy joined the Madden family tradition of spending time in Provincetown, MA each summer and came to cherish the time at the beach. The family still has a collection of seashell mobiles that were fashioned during rainy days. She and Steve built a house in Beach Point in 1986 and spent a good part of their summers there, often joined by family and friends. Grandchildren were especially welcome, with or without parents, and "Nana" was always happy to entertain them, let them enjoy swimming and boating, or just lend a sympathetic ear. Even after her retirement, Nancy remained very active. She advocated for conservation of Pine Meadows Golf Course and responsible development in Lexington, was a member and deacon at Hancock Church, and became very engaged with Lexington at Home later in life. She continued to tutor and work with children and was volunteering to support a refugee family as recently as this summer. Everywhere she went, Nancy made friends. Her curiosity, caring, and interest were irresistible, right to the end of life. She cared about the details of life and was also always happy to discuss politics and big ideas. Once connected, she nurtured friendships, often for decades. Friends from high school, college, work, and community were always welcome in Lexington or Provincetown and often dropped by. Her loyalty to friends was matched only by her love of her family, which was unconditional and generous, and will be deeply missed. Nancy is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Mirabile along with husband Christopher and children Charlie and Grace; her son Dean Madden along with wife Uschi Hanfstingl and children Andy, Kati, and Tommy; her sister Judy Tarbell with husband Jim and children Beca Lafore, Shamli Tarbell, and Crescent Tarbell. A celebration of her life is planned for the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Hancock Church, 1912 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington MA 02421.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019