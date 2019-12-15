|
"I pray thee, then, Write me as one that loves his fellow men." Nanni Feurzeig died the morning of December 9, 2019 in comfort, in her home, surrounded by loving family. Nanni was born in Chicago on August 17, 1929 to Frederick Ludwig Kahn and Helen Rosenstein. She married Wally in 1956, sharing her life with him until his death in 2013. Nanni is survived by her daughter Lisa and granddaughter April; her daughter Susan; her son David, wife Annelies, and grandchildren Jacob, Zeke, Zoey, and Sam. Nanni's lifelong concern for others and passion for social justice were well known to all who had the good fortune to know her. Her respectful, civil, but tenacious political advocacy, community organizing, and above all personal outreach were constants through the changing phases of life. When her children were young, she volunteered as a tutor, organized one of the areas first regional food co-ops, campaigned for better bus service (successfully) and for Gene McCarthy (less successfully), and worked with Vietnam Veterans Against the War; in her late eighties, she helped fellow seniors decipher the complexities of the healthcare system as a SHINE volunteer until her own health made that impossible. Her generosity and activism were never confined to her immediate environment: she disregarded generational, cultural, and social divides to be a pillar of support to people of all ages and circumstances. In her old age, she continued to help new young friends overcome educational challenges with tutoring, assistance navigating the educational bureaucracy, and sensitive, sympathetic listening. She and Wally were unofficial second parents when their children's friends were having trouble at home, and they continued to act as "backup family" to young neighbors long after their own kids were grown. The number of people who have told her family that they have lost a second mother has been profoundly moving. She helped chance acquaintances with English literacy, government assistance programs, and immigration status, becoming dear friends with them in the process. Her friendships were lifelong and of a rare intensity that did not diminish with time. A brilliant student, she received her BA from the University of Chicago at the age of 18, followed by an MA in Social Science and graduate studies in mathematics. In the 1950s, she worked as a statistician on the first computer-assisted studies of defense strategy. After devoting most of her time to caring for her young family, she rejoined the workplace in the 1970s as a technical writer and editor for Data Resources Inc., for Interactive Data Corporation, and as a freelance on many other projects, of which the dearest to her were those dedicated to education. Returning to professional life after raising three children, she rarely found employment equal to her creativity and problem-solving talents; as an editor and collaborator, though, she was credited by countless authors with raising their work to new heights. She believed clarity of communication was of profound importance not only technically but morally: with Socrates, she felt that "to express oneself badly is not only faulty as far as the language goes, but does some harm to the soul." Nannis love of language was also her principal form of recreation in later years, and she could solve a cryptic crossword faster than anyone. She bore her husbands incessant punning with characteristic grace. A brief service to mark her passing will take place Thursday, December 19 at 4:30 pm at the Beech Street Center, 266 Beech St., Belmont, MA. A more expansive celebration of her life will take place in June. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to any organization that supports social justice. "Always take care of one another. Remember to be kind to one another." | Nanni
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019