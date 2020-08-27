Dr. Nathan T. "Ted" Sidley passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his children Karen, Thomas and his wife Jessie, and Ann and her husband Tom. Ted also has five grandchildren, Patrick, Melissa, Sam, Sylvia, and Lena. Ted grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, and stayed there to attend the University of Minnesota and subsequently the University of Minnesota Medical School. After medical school he entered a residency program in psychiatry at Yale University. When he was drafted, he served as a psychiatrist at Chanute Air Force base in Illinois. Upon receiving his honorable discharge from the military, he completed his psychiatric training at Harvard University. Teds career in psychiatry spanned six decades and took many forms. He began in private practice, but his interest in forensic psychiatry, a field which melds psychiatry and the law, led him to a job as the Woburn (Mass) District Court psychiatrist, where he worked for many years. Later he would serve as head psychiatrist for the NH Department of Corrections. Then, back in Mass, he had another chapter working at the Veterans Admin hospital. Throughout his career, he was an active participant in a number of professional organizations, including time served as the president of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law. He was truly dedicated to his field, and, even after his official retirement, he never tired of ministering to those in need, and he continued to work into his eighties. He also edited and contributed to books on the subject of psychiatry. Ted had a voracious curiosity about the world. He had a love of knowledge, science and language. Any question that came up, he was not satisfied with a brief or partial answer | he really wanted to deeply understand any subject. A new word would invariably send him to his one foot thick dictionary in its place of honor on the nearby bookshelf. He had a profound understanding of such a broad scope of subjects that family members would often use him as a reference. More importantly, he had the integrity to use that knowledge to teach and help others, and a dedication to try to make the world a better place. Curiosity for Ted included a deep fascination in people. From family to friends, he loved to welcome people of all ages and walks of life into his home for food and conversation. He was truly interested in everyone, asking questions and listening intently. Ted also had a passion for the outdoors and for nature. He loved to hike and ski near the family house in Albany, NH. His love for the mountains was evident in his tireless work in conservation which included several multi-year projects to protect them from development. Exceptionally active in the WODC, he also spent multiple years as the president of the WPA (both organizations mission was to conserve the natural order and beauty of their little corner of New Hampshire, as well as maintain trails enjoyed by thousands of folks who loved the outdoors like him). Committing countless hours of research, organizing and lobbying, Teds dedication and effort proved integral to many successes. As a result of his and others work, the Sandwich Range Wilderness area was created by an act of Congress. Teds curiosity and passion for understanding and improving the world were truly inspiring. A devoted and patient husband, father, and friend, he will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. A memorial service will take place at a later date due to the covid pandemic.



