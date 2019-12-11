|
Parker W. Hirtle of Lexington, November 26, 2019, age 94. Husband of the late Joyce (Skinner) Hirtle. Father of John P. Hirtle of Lexington, and Timothy R. Hirtle of Arlington. Brother of Bertram Hirtle and his wife Ruth of Alexandria, NH, and Verne Scadding of Alfred, ME. He is also survived by 1 gandchild, Shari Hirtle of Thousand Oaks, CA. Born in LaHave, NS in 1925, then grew up in Watertown, MA. The son of a cabinet maker, he became a master craftsman and enjoyed building furniture, and later sculpting wood in his retirement. A World War II U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division veteran, and a graduate of MIT School of Architecture, class of 1951, Parker was an Architect with Freeman, French Freeman in Burlington, VT, and later, an Acoustical Consultant with Bolt, Beranek & Newman, Inc. and later at Acentech Corporation, both in Cambridge. He was an avid sailor, and owned a succession of sailboats which he cruised with family and friends all over the coast of New England, and as far as Nova Scotia. Married to wife Joyce for 62 years until her passing in 2010. A Memorial Service will be held at First Parish Church in Lexington, 7 Harrington Rd. in Lexington on Saturday, December 21st at noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum. Interment is private.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019