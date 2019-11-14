|
Patricia Fleming Lund, age 83 of Fort Myers, FL and Lexington, MA died November 7, 2019. Wife of 46 years to the late Peter B. Lund. Mother of Eric Lund and his wife Robin of Tampa, FL and Amy Sullivan and her husband Chris of Burlington, MA. Sister of Fran Kennedy of Lexington, MA and of the late Jack Fleming and his wife Bunny of Bonita Springs, FL. Patricia also leaves 5 grandchildren, Alexandra Sullivan of Burlington and Tampa, Aiden and Brady Sullivan of Burlington, and Colby and Cassidy Lund of Tampa. Pat was brought up in and went to Newton, MA schools, and graduated from the University of Rhode Island and from Lesley College. Pat enjoyed playing tennis and golf with her friends, taking nature walks and bird watching, and she loved spending time with her family every summer in Provincetown, MA. Pat was happy to see her children happily married with children of their own, and loved being a gramma. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, or to a .
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019