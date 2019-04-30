|
Paul J. McNamara of Billerica, formerly of Lexington, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara J. McNamara (Durkin). Loving father of Kate ODonnell and her husband Keith of Billerica, and Paul McNamara of Lexington. Brother of Carol Doherty and her husband Jim of Norton, Joan Santangelo and her husband Dennis of Nantucket, Thomas McNamara and his wife Lauren of Medway, and John McNamara and his wife Sharon of Chelmsford. Paul is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Ava, Lucas, and James, and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., Lexington Tuesday April 30 at 9am followed by a Mass of Chr istian burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Monday from 4 to 8 pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. Boston, MA 02215. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019