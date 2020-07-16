Peter Klausmeyer of Lexington, formerly of Columbus, OH, died peacefully in his sleep on July 7, 2020, after years of battling Multiple System Atrophy, a devastating form of Parkinsonism. He was the beloved husband of Margo Guertin of Lexington, the loving father of Andrew Klausmeyer of Los Angeles, CA., and the step-father of Laura Impemba of Burlington and Lynn Kirby of Philadelphia, PA. Cy Klausmeyer of Belfast, ME was his brother and life-long collaborator. Peter is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Sabine and Laszlo, by 1 niece, Gretchen Warsen, and by 2 nephews, Peter Klausmeyer and Kirk Klausmeyer. Peter received his A.B. degree from Cornell in 1965, where he studied music (classical guitar, piano, and composition), geology, chemistry, and engineering. In 1972, he received his Doctor of Musical Arts in Composition degree from the University of Michigan. While there, he composed for dance and theater productions and wrote numerous pieces for guitar, organ, harpsicord, string quartet, and electronic instruments. His wit and imagination shone through his titles for such works as 'Teddy Bears' Picnic', 'Pete Johnsons Ground', and 'The Hound of Morrisville'. In 1969, he wrote Cambrian Sea which was awarded The Dartmouth Arts Council Prize in Dartmouths Second International Electronic Music Competition. He realized this composition in the University of Michigans Electronic Music Studio, which he had designed and built using transistor circuitry and hand-wound coils. This experience eventually led him to the field of electrical engineering | first, as an electronics technician for the U. S. Geological Survey, and finally as a research and design engineer for Rickly Hydrological Company in Columbus, Ohio. In January of 2000, Peter, experimenting with something called electronic mail, re-discovered his college sweetheart, Margo, and even after 36 years apart, it didnt take them long to become re-acquainted. Peter soon moved from Columbus to Lexington, they were married in 2002, and were a devoted couple from then on. Peters imagination and dry sense of humor, as well as his kind, gentle, and loving spirit will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of Peters life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory would be welcomed by the Southern Poverty Law Center at www.splcenter.org
.