Peter W. of Billerica, formerly of Lexington and Foxboro passed away on November 24th at the age of 60, at home with his family by his side. Peter graduated from Foxboro High School in 1977 where he was recognized as a gifted and talented guitarist, voted 'most musical' and was a part of the Jazz Ensemble Band. Peter graduated with honors in 1983 from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was also an exchange student from 1981-1982 at the University of Leeds in England where he enjoyed making friends and hiking throughout Europe. Peter was an outstanding Quality/Regulatory Engineer who worked for Philips Medical Equipment for many years. He is the loving son of Ann (Walker) Childs and the late Joseph C. Childs. A devoted and loving husband of 30 years to Deborah (Alessi) Childs, and a loving and caring father to Timothy J. Childs of Brooklyn NY and Daniel L. Childs of Billerica. Peter is survived by his brother Dr. Andrew Childs, of Falmouth, Joseph Childs, of Arlington, and Warren Childs and his wife Abigail Childs of Norwell and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial and Celebration of his life will be held in 2021. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home. For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video please see www.sullivan funeralhome.net