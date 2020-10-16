Rae Zuerndorfer

Rae (Burns) Zuerndorfer of Lexington, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Born in Bronx, New York in June 1926, she was the daughter of Nettie and Bernard Burns. Rae married her beloved Henry Zuerndorfer (Dec.) in 1948 and remained the devoted wife until Henry's death in July, 2014. Upon marriage to Henry, they began their life in NYC, Clifton NJ, and then Pompton Plains, NJ, where she gave birth to sons, Brian and Gordon. In 1960, the family moved to Lexington, MA where Henry worked at Raytheon and Rae became active in the community, including being a founding member of Temple Emunah in Lexington. Rae remained a longtime resident of Lexington until her move to Nashua, New Hampshire to be closer to her son. Rae leaves her beloved son, Brian Zuerndorfer, PhD (wife, Debra) of Concord, and his daughters, Carol, Sarah (Van Coesant) and Amy Zuerndorfer, and her son, Gordon Zuerndorfer, MD (wife, Laura) of Amherst, New Hampshire and his sons, Adam, Eric, and Jay Zuerndorfer. Through all of lifes up and downs, Rae remained the nurturing matriarch of her family and was a pillar of light and joy to all she met. Services was a graveside burial at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. Levine Chapels 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapels.com