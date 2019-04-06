|
Regina Leanna Carberry, formerly Regina Leanna Bedard. Born July 20, 1932, in Winslow, Maine. Age 86. Wife of Raymond M Carberry for 65 years. Regina attended Catholic school. She also attended Mount Merici Academy as well as the Thomas Business College both located in Waterville, Maine. Regina played the violin. She loved flowers and gardening; music, the ocean and creating oil paintings of quaint New England scenes. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She turned each place where she lived into a beautiful home. Regina was very strong in her Christian faith throughout all her life and set a strong example for her children. She was devoted to her two sisters; Madeline and Lorraine as well as her to little brother Gerry. She is survived by her husband Raymond, her son Patrick Carberry and family of Marshfield Massachusetts, her daughters Kathleen Ireland and family of New Canaan, Connecticut and Emily Cambria and family of Dedham, Maine; plus 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was loved by everyone she met and was kind and comforting to all. She will be dearly missed by her family and by those who had the wonderful pleasure of knowing her. A funeral service will be held Saturday April 13 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. Lexington at 11am. Visitation immediately prior to the service from 10am to 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington, 781-862-1800
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019