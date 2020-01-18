|
|
Richard M. Valliere, 68, of East Dennis and a former resident of Lexington, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 31 years of Janice E. (McGrath) Valliere. He was born in Arlington on May 24, 1951 to his late parents, Francis and Mildred (ODowd) Valliere. A 1969 graduate of Lexington High School, he later attended Bentley University, where he lettered in track and earned a BA in accounting. Mr. Valliere was an Auditor for the EPA in the Inspector Generals office of Boston for over thirty-five years. He enjoyed a longtime membership with the Lexington Lions Club, and loved golfing and spending time on Cape Cod. He also served as a Volunteer Fire Fighter for the town of Lincoln, and assisted fighting the 1973 Chelsea fire. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind one sister, Karen Russell and her husband Stephen of Stoneham, a nephew, Stephen Valliere Jr. and his wife Nicole of Amesbury, two nieces, Rebecca Casey and her husband Mark of Burlington and Melissa Boutchia and her husband David of New Boston, NH. He was the great-uncle to Jenna Valliere, Joshua Casey, David, Dylan, Mattison, and Autumn Boutchia, and the brother-in-law of Ruth Valliere of Fremont, NH, Kathleen Piergrossi and her husband Mark of Goffstown, NH and James McGrath and his wife Carol of Polk City, FL. He was also the brother of the late Stephen Valliere. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Tuesday, January 28th from 9 to 11 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Contributions in his memory may be made to The ALS Association (www.alsa.org). Arraignments are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance in his online guest book please visit www.deefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020