Richard W. Dick Schuhmacher, 77, of Concord, MA and York, ME died unexpectedly surrounded by his family on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Faithful husband of Jill C. for 54 glorious years. Loving father of Lisa, Kendra, Rebecca & Bill Noke, and Jeffrey. Adoring Bumpa to Isaac and Honorary Grampa to Tyler Robichaud and the Noke & Hebert kids & grandkids. Pre-deceased by his parents Walter & Doris Schuhmacher, his brother E. Bradford Schuhmacher, his in-laws Jean Fraser and David & Midge Pritchard, brother-in-law to Peter and Juliet Widdowson and Brads wife Marie, and brother to Glen and Judi Schuhmacher. Proud uncle to many nieces and nephews, as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews both here and abroad. Dick was a lifetime loyal member of the Christian High/Lexington Christian Academy, Countryside Bible Chapel, and Bethany Church communities. He spent a long career at the Gillette Co. and also worked for Lexington Christian Academy. He adored driving and often offered transportation to anyone who needed a ride from here to anywhere. Dick was a selfless man who gave of himself generously to anyone in need, most often from behind the scenes. His family feels blessed to know that because of his relationship with his Savior, he has entered the gates of Heaven without pain. Visiting Hours will be held Friday, November 1 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. Lexington from 4pm to 8pm. And a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday November 2 at Countryside Bible Chapel, 480 Lowell St. Lexington at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Should you choose to honor Dick, donations in his name may be made to: Lexington Christian Academy 48 Bartlett Avenue Lexington, MA 02420 or to Hope International, 227 Granite Run Drive Suite 250 Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019